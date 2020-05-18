The Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski criticizes Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for using the "The Red Pill,quot; reference

When Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump referenced their movie, MatrixLilly Wachowski wrote on Twitter, "f * ck them both." Hot New Hip Hop collected in the tweet of Matrix co-creator in which he clearly expressed his disgust at using his art.

Elon Musk used his platform to write, "Take the red pill," to which the daughter of the President of the United States replied, "Take it!" This was what triggered it for Wachowski, who understood the message already mentioned above. After the viral was retweeted many times, Wachowski wrote, "Support @BSAllianceChi if you can."

As most know, Elon Musk has been perhaps one of the most important voices regarding the reopening of the American states. The Tesla CEO and founder of Space X has been urging the U.S. government to start reopening the states.

In fact, earlier this month, Musk admitted that he intended to move his factories to Las Vegas or another state if he is not allowed to restart his plants.

During an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Joe Rogan's experienceMusk thought aloud that the United States was going to reopen very soon. Musk told the podcaster that American business creation would begin very quickly in the coming weeks.

Fuck both of you – Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

Elon continued to ask where "civil liberties,quot; fit into the current situation, before saying that perhaps the government was slightly deviating from its quarantine orders and measures. Musk added that he believes the government and society have gone too far.

Later, Musk was even more forceful in his opening statement during Tesla's first-quarter earnings discussion, in which he described the quarantine blockade as the "forced imprisonment,quot; of Americans, which is obviously against his "constitutional rights,quot;.

During the Tesla meeting, Elon continued along the same lines, and then seemed to mock the "culture of outrage,quot; that seems to exist predominantly on social media, as well as in the mainstream media.



