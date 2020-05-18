"The Last Dance" Ratings for the Last Two Episodes of the Michael Jordan Series on ESPN – Up News Info

Michael Jordan and his dominant Chicago Bulls remain a big draw more than two decades after his last NBA title. The last two episodes of ESPN's 10-part docuseries The last Dance It attracted 5.89 million and 5.4 million viewers, respectively.

The ninth hour-long episode on Sunday was the most watched since Episode 3 on April 26 and jumped 19.8% over the previous hour on May 10. The series finale at 10 p.m. On Sunday it was down 8.3% from 9 p.m. episode, but exceeded the sixth, seventh and eighth hours in total viewers.

The original broadcasts of the 10 episodes averaged 5.6 million viewers on the same day, cementing The last Dance as the most watched documentary content on ESPN. The World Leader said a full docuseries report on Jordan's last season with the Bulls in 1997-98 will be released this week.

"We are delighted with the response from fans throughout the series," said Connor Schell, EVP Content on ESPN. "The last five Sunday nights have brought fans together by providing the kind of community viewing experience traditionally reserved for live sports."

Here are the ratings for each episode of The last Dance, by ESPN and Nielsen:

%MINIFYHTML0c35e2603bd46abce83e1ec5b799bbbb17%