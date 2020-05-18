The K-League club says filling the stadium with sex dolls was "an inexcusable mistake,quot;

The K-League FC Seoul club issued an apology after they accidentally filled their stadium with "adult toys,quot; during Sunday's game against Gwangju.

While the 2016 league champions had a crucial 1-0 victory on the field, what happened was what really caught people's attention.

Since fans are unable to attend the games after the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul decided to fill the stands with mannequins, only for fans to quickly realize that they were actually of the adult variety.

The winners of the K League 2016 FC Seoul inadvertently used sex dolls in place of fashion mannequins to help fill the empty spots this weekend. The club apologized. Both the club and the provider point the finger at each other. (It's not just COVID-19 that you need to avoid capture!) #kleague pic.twitter.com/59rSU8XxYL – Devon Rowcliffe (@WhoAteTheSquid) May 17, 2020

Seoul was quickly criticized for the mistake, and the Korean media declared that the country's international reputation is cause for concern.

The club itself apologized for the incident and tried to provide some clarity on how the error occurred.

"We would like to apologize to our fans. We really regret the installation of the mannequins in our game on May 17," the club wrote in a message posted on Instagram. "From the beginning, we confirmed that the mannequins we installed in the stands were unrelated to adult toys, even though they really look like real humans. The mannequins are made by a company called Dalkom, and we were informed that the mannequins They are designed to display clothing and fashion products.We confirm with them on numerous occasions to ensure that mannequins are not adult toys.

However, Dalkom has been distributing some of the mannequin products to another company called Soros, and in the process of returning and exchanging the products between them, the facility in our stadium included some products with text messages related to the adult. Toys. That was a problem for our employees who could not verify every detail of everything that was installed. It is an inexcusable mistake on our part.

"Our intention from the beginning was to provide even a little entertainment after it was decided that the games would be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus. Regardless of that, we would like to apologize once again to all who love and support FC Seoul " We will hold further discussions on how we can review potential problems on similar issues. We will do our due diligence to avoid such problems in the future. "