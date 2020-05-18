The future of nightclubs after Covid-19 uncertain

Image: Getty Image: Getty

As covid-19 keeps companies closed, the future of nightclubs, where social distancing is impossible, is bleak.

Two spokespersons for the nightclub Hall of Fame and the American Nightlife Association, speaking of Las Vegas clubs, he recently predicted that the industry closings could last until 2021. "I think [the nightclubs] are gone for at least the rest of this year:possibly part of next year, "said Ryan Dahlstrom of the Nightclub Hall of Fame in an interview with Las Vegas television station Fox5.

In recent months, nightlife has moved online like DJs and artists to be continue Live-Stream sets and performances. And although some clubs in cities like New York are preparing for what reopening with social distancing would entail, how taking door temperatures, new cases of covid-19 that occurred in South Korea were directly linked to nightclubs after social distancing protocols were relaxed. In early March, more than a disco was linked to the covid-19 expansion in Berlin, where people travel from all over the world to dance in famous clubs like Berghain.

The closure of nightclubs, which hurt not only club owners and workers, but also DJs whose livelihoods depend on live performance and touring, could spell the end of the nightlife industry. "This will have a huge impact on our industry," a DJ booking agent told Pitchfork in a story in clubs and covid-19. "For small agencies, artists, promoters and venues, it will mean the end of the business."