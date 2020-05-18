The Expendables producer Millennium reopens his Bulgarian studio – Up News Info

the Expendables and The hitman's bodyguard Producer Millennium has reopened its Bulgarian film and television studios Nu Boyana after obtaining a green light from the government, the firm told us.

Millennium says "security protocols are in place," although the country has only recently begun to ease a tight blockade, which includes a continued ban on international travel.

Millennium says it has carried out "extensive cleaning and preparation protocols for next outbreaks "and has established hand sanitizing stations at all of its facilities, as well as social distancing protocols:" During the pandemic we took time to focus on development and analyze the market in the future. We have come up with a new strategy that aims to help producers get back to work and meet the lack of content that we see hitting a few months later, "said Yariv Lerner, president of Nu Boyona.

Nu Boyana says he is working with the Bulgarian Minister of Health on a trial procedure that will allow major productions to resume at the facility.

"The current proposal is to test within three days of travel to the location, test on arrival, and retest two days later to make sure the virus is negative," said a study spokesperson. , which is developing a set of guidelines. for commercials and one for movies. "After completing this process and testing negative, you will be allowed to return to work. These new protocols are currently being reviewed by various government departments. "

The spokesperson expressed confidence that international travel would resume in the country in June or July. As of last Wednesday, Bulgaria had registered 2,069 confirmed infections, including 96 deaths among its seven million people.

Recent Millennium movies that have used the studio include Angel has fallen, Hellboy and Rambo: Last Blood.