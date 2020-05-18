The best non-Marvel Robert Downey Jr movies

We all know him as Iron Man, thanks to the numerous Marvel movies in which he has reprized that role. But Robert Downey Jr also has an on-screen life outside of that of the character. Long before he was Iron Man, he was Chaplin and also played the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. According to a report, he himself has rated the gritty crime comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang as his best work yet. Let's take a look at some non-Marvel movies where Robert Downey Jr stood out as an actor

Chaplin (1992)



Director: Richard Attenborough

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Geraldine Chaplin, Kevin Dunn, Anthony Hopkins, Milla Jovovich, Moira Kelly, Kevin Kline, Diane Lane, Penelope Ann Miller, Paul Rhys, John Thaw, Marisa Tomei, Nancy Travis, James Woods

Some say it is the best Robert Downey Jr movie when it comes to acting. The film was adapted by William Boyd, Bryan Forbes and William Goldman from Chaplin's My Autobiography and Chaplin: His Life and Art books by film critic David Robinson. The actor brought the legendary Charles Chaplin to life in this period drama. He won the BAFTA Best Actor Trophy for his effort. Downey is said to have not only honed Chaplin's manners, but also brought out the human side of the great comic actor. The appeal of the film has not faded with time and must be seen for Downey's mercurial performance as Chaplin.

Good night and good luck (2005)

Director: George Clooney

Starring: David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey, Jr., Frank Langella

The film was written by Clooney and Grant Heslov and portrays the conflict between veteran radio and television journalist Edward R. Murrow (Strathairn) and US Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, especially in relation to the actions of the anti-Communist senator with the Permanent Subcommittee. of Investigations of the Senate. . Robert Downey Jr portrayed CBS News writer, editor and correspondent Joseph Wershba, who is caught in the middle of the ideological war between Edward Murrow (David Strathairn) and Joseph McCarthy, regarding coverage of anti-communist investigations. He has also been shown to be secretly married to a colleague, at a time when such practices were frowned upon. The film also commented on the decline in broadcast news. He was way ahead of his time when it came to that, we must say.

KISS KISS BANG BANG (2005)

Director: Shane Black

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, Michelle Monaghan, Corbin Bernsen

This dark comedy is based on Brett Halliday's novel Bodies Are Where You Find Them. Shane Black made his directorial debut with the film. Robert Downey Jr plays an actor who pretends to be a detective to learn how to be a detective and ends up becoming one. If this sentence doesn't spark your interest, then nothing else will. The movie is full of false clues and false clues and corpses. Val Kilmer plays an openly gay detective hired to teach the actor the ropes and the two end up being best friends after going through several death-defying misadventures.

Zodiac (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Elias Koteas, Donal Logue, John Carroll Lynch, Dermot Mulroney

%MINIFYHTML91ce77b28722728443646357989c86ca15%

The film is based on Robert Graysmith's 1986 nonfiction book of the same name. Zodiac tells the story of the human hunt for the serial killer Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s, taunting the police with letters, clothes stained with blood and ciphers. The case remains one of the most infamous unsolved crimes in the United States. Downey played a journalist whose peace of mind deteriorated while investigating the case and taking refuge in alcohol and drugs. The slow degradation of his character that we see through his performance is truly masterful.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Director: Ben Stiller

Starring: Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Steve Coogan, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Brandon T. Jackson, Bill Hader, Nick Nolte, Tom Cruise

This is a satire on the high-octane Hollywood action movies directed by Ben Stiller. It stars Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson as a group of prima donna actors who are making a Vietnam War movie. When their frustrated director (played by Steve Coogan) drops them into the middle of the jungle, they are forced to rely on their acting skills to survive the action and danger. Downey had one of the strangest roles of his (or anyone's career) in the film. He played a white Australian who plays an African American soldier and, as he is shown as a method actor, does not break the character even once. His and Tom Cruise's performances in the film were universally praised.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Eddie Marsan

Guy Ritchie's portrayal of the immortal character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was tremendously amusing. The bromance between Sherlock, played by Downey and Dr. Watson, played by Jude Law was more pronounced. Sherlock's various slow-motion action shots fighting the bad guys added another flavor to the legendary character. Downey won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance. A sequel was released in 2011. Now that Iron Man's reign seems to be over, Downey should return to do more Sherlock sequels.

The Soloist (2009)

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey, Jr., Catherine Keener, Tom Hollander, Lisa Gay Hamilton

The film is based on the true story of Nathaniel Ayers, a musician who developed schizophrenia and became homeless. Susannah Grant's script is based on Steve Lopez's The Soloist. Downey plays López in the movie. It was a moving story of friendship between a musical prodigy who became homeless due to illness and a cynical journalist who became more human thanks to this friendship. Both Foxx and Downey received rave reviews for their respective roles, although the critically acclaimed film failed to make money.