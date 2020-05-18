The best Michael Jordan game you definitely don't remember

Most NBA fans might not remember the game between the Lakers and the Wizards on November 8, 2002, as an important date in basketball history. But it's still the coolest sport I've ever covered.

He was a 22-year-old intern for the Scripps Howard news service, and those memories flooded as he watched the final installments of "The Last Dance,quot; on Sunday.

Imagine being in the same building as five of the best basketball players of all time, the best basketball coach of all time, and countless players whose strings were crossed in those basketball races.

Michael Jordan was there, of course. He was in the final season with the Wizards, and he came off the bench that night to score 25 points. Even at 38, it was impossible to ignore his presence on and off the court. Before the game, Phil Jackson was speaking to reporters when Jordan called the Lakers coach from the hallway. I don't remember what Jordan said, but I do remember Jackson smiling and shaking his head.

Then you walk into the Lakers locker room. Shaquille O & # 39; Neal was there. He didn't play that night while recovering from foot surgery, and that was the story I was asked to write. I asked O & # 39; Neal two questions, who joked that he painted his toenails as "green money,quot;. I saw my hand disappear when I shook O & # 39; Neal's hand afterwards.

That was amazing.

O & # 39; Neal was not the show, however. Journalists flocked to Kobe Bryant, who was reveling in another game leading up to another showdown with his idol. These Lakers came from three consecutive championships, but this was clearly not just another game. Bryant would score 27 points that night, and you couldn't help but see every 1-on-1 battle between him and Jordan.

Crossovers, fadeaways and drives to the basket. At the time, he didn't realize how much he should appreciate those exchanges, which means much more now, months after Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash.

There was much more to this game. Doug Collins was the coach of the Wizards, and Patrick Ewing was an assistant. I was walking with my head down in the tunnel and almost met Ewing, a moving screen that almost led to me being erased. Magic Johnson was working for ESPN at the time, and I set out to introduce myself to my all-time favorite basketball player and shake hands.

That was For real amazing.

You look back on the scoreboard and see other names. Robert Horry won seven rings. Christian Laettner and Charles Oakley left the Wizards bench. Bryon Russell was Jordan's teammate. Do you remember Kwame Brown? He was also there.

You looked in the stands that night and Mike Tyson was sitting next to Ray Lewis. Bruce Smith was in the locker room after the game.

That game was decided with Jordan playing the lure role. Jerry Stackhouse received a pass from Russell in the closing seconds for a dunk on the buzzer that gave the Wizards a 100-99 victory.

I still wish Jordan would have taken the last shot, but it's okay that he didn't. Jordan did not have a press conference afterward. He spoke in the locker room for a few minutes, then walked out the door. When I came out of the arena, I thought to myself, "I could never cover something like that ever again."

On some level, that is true.

For those who saw Jordan play in person, the experience never left. Whether it's his college career in North Carolina, his career with the Bulls in the 1990s, or the final chapter with the Wizards. Countless fans have a MJ story to tell.

That is why "The Last Dance,quot; was a great success.

He told that story the best.