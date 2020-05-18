The best books to read while you're stuck at home in 2020

Photo: fake pictures

We are in home. Some people are using this time to cultivate. Others are more focused on feeling good entertainment to pass the time. But what if I told you that there is a way to get both of them? Book launch: Entertainment you can feel smug about. Let's get into that.

First option

Published in 1969, Portnoy's complaint it is a darkly comic monologue, sexually obscene and undoubtedly brilliant. Graphic: Gabe Carey

I'm starting with the best book in modern American history, a masterpiece banned for obscenity from the late and great Phillip Roth.

Published in 1969, Portnoy's complaint it is a dark, comical, sexually obscene and unquestionably brilliant monologue, making it a quick and energetic read based on perhaps the best work of perhaps our best author.

I have bought this book countless times. I read aloud: I use monologues and quotes when I need to.

I bet my reputation – this is the best book I've ever read. It is beautiful, thunderous, layered and bizarre, and a recording of the American Jewish psyche that is timely and timeless.

It's also very, very fun.

Finalist

White teeth Swap the naval-eyed, rapid-fire, insular protagonist for a beautiful, layered, multi-generational story spanning decades between two families in England. Graphic: Gabe Carey

Oh wait, maybe THIS is the best book I've ever read.

Portnoy's complaint it is strong, brilliant and acidic, a masterpiece of accelerated genius with a daring and inventive structure.

White teethIn the meantime, she swaps the naval-eyed, rapid-fire, island starlet for a beautiful, layered, multi-generational story spanning decades between two families in England.

It's fun as hell, immersive like any construction game in the world you play (hello, Animal Crossing) and strangely heartwarming.

White teeth it is a celebration and exploration of authentic humanity.. It is beautiful, brilliant, moving and hilarious: a quick read with all the pathos and art of the best works.

Zadie Smith is one of the best living writers. Take a moment and enjoy it.

The previous two novels are the best I have read, but this is one of the funniest.

The White tiger It is Aravind Adiga's best-selling Man-Booker Award-winning debut, which follows the rise of the bright and darkly ambitious Balram Halwai, one of India's rural "darkness" poor who is making his way to the post. of "driver" in a rich home.

The easy-to-read option

If you liked the Oscar winner Parasite, The White tiger that's natural (though spiritual) successor. Graphic: Gabe Carey

If you liked the Oscar winner Parasite, The White tiger that's natural (though spiritual) successor. It is light, energetic and will stay with you.

For those of you who want the absolute easier read on the list, this is it.

An award-winning beach read is a rare treat – enjoy it.

The intellectual choice

I promise you can handle it, the first trial in Fire next time It is written to his 14-year-old nephew. Graphic: Gabe Carey

James Baldwin is often praised for his moral clarity and brilliance as a writer. However, the weight of his genius can have the counterproductive effect of intimidating people, preventing them from actually reading his work.

So let me tell you a secret: Baldwin is perhaps the best writer in American history, not as a chore, but as a delight.

James Baldwin is so brilliant that he goes back to simplicity in his prose. There is clarity, moral and textual, in his work. Baldwin has clarity, empathy and art, and he does you Feel smarter for reading it.

I promise you can handle it, the first trial in Fire next time It is written to his 14-year-old nephew.

Start with this national treasure. Because, grimly, it is as timely as ever.

The essential reading option

Okay, this is homework. But it is a master class on human history.Sapiens: a brief history of humanity it is one of those "real books" that is normally seen on hardcover for a premium at airports.

Yuval Noah Harari delves into humanity, humanity, and the vast history and meaning even behind those definitions.

Reading the other books will teach you a lot about humanity: this will teach you about humanity.

