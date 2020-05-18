The actor of "Twilight" who played Tyler Crowley was 30 years old – Up News Info

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, He was found dead last week along with his girlfriend in a Las Vegas condo, local police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I was 30 years old.

Few details were announced, but Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield told the newspaper that Boyce and Natalie Adepoju were found Wednesday afternoon at a house in the 3300 block of Casey Drive. He said officers were responding to a "corpse" call at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday. Hadfield told the Magazine Review that "the incident was not criminal" but offered no further details.

Kristen Stewart and Gregory Tyree Boyce in "Twilight" (2008)

Crowley had a small but key role in Twilight, the 2008 vampire movie YA that spawned a lucrative franchise and starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. He played Tyler, a senior athlete at Forks High who strays into his truck and nearly hits Bella (Stewart) in the school parking lot. Just before his vehicle is about to crush the girl, Edward (Pattison) uses one hand to stop the truck, leaving a large dent in his door.

Boyce's only other acting credit is writer and director Trevor Jackson's 2018 short film. Apocalypse.

Survivors, including Boyce's mother Lisa Wayne and her 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

Wayne paid tribute to his son in a social media post, in which he discussed his burgeoning restaurant business. Here is some of that:

My baby Greg Boyce was the best chef … oh man. I was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to their perfection and named them after the west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. It had flavors like Tequila Lime Agave … those were my favorites. Maple flavor Hennessy, oh man, so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was doing something great and that was his passion. …

Greggy, if I could get my chef like you, I'd go on to West Wings and prepare your baby for life. You told me you didn't want me to work, that you wanted to take care of me. Oh man, this is killing me Hunny …

I am sick without you. I am torn, I am lost. I'm suffering. I would text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you were saying, Mom, I caught you, we'll fix it. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You would cook, come to eat, relax and walk back home. During quarantine, we start walking in the afternoons. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful walking trail, we loved it. I really wanted to lose weight, but you kept cooking and I can't resist your food. Since you left me baby, I've lost 7 pounds. Hahaha …

The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat Mother's Day leftovers, we saw a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on the cheek and You said to love me and to call you when I get home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or hear those words, I love you again.

I'm broken.

I love you Greggy, my Hunny.