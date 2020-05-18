Tekashi 6ix9ine violates probation while & # 39; Trolling & # 39; Snoop Dogg; Fans contact the FBI

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can return to federal prison as soon as he was released. Yesterday, the 24-year-old rapper, who is currently in "supervised home confinement,quot; appeared to have broken multiple laws, while trolling rival rapper Snoop Dogg.

And MTO News learned that at least a dozen Snoop fans have "mocked,quot; Tekashi, both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the federal judge who released Tekashi from prison early.

Tekashi posted a video of Snoop, who is married, semi-dressed in his room with the popular Insta-thottie Celina Powell. Tekashi hoped to expose Snoop's extramarital affair as part of a "trolling,quot; campaign.

But he must have quickly realized that he was wrong, because Tekashi, the real name Daniel Hernández, deleted the video he published.

This is what he posted:

But in doing so, Tekashi probably exposed himself to more time in prison.

Fans quickly began accusing Tekashi of violating California's revenge pornography laws, and in doing so violating the terms of his release from prison.

MTO News confirmed that California law makes it a crime for "anyone who intentionally distributes image of the intimate body part or body parts of another identifiable person, or an image of the person represented involved in a sexual act. "

In the video, which you can see below, Snoop is semi-dressed and his pants hang low, exposing his buttocks.

But that's not the only law Tekashi violated, according to Snoop fans.

Tekashi may also have violated California's wiretapping laws, according to MTO News. Under California law, it is illegal to search a person inside your home without their knowledge. The law also makes it illegal to broadcast or circulate any "secretly,quot; recorded video on the Internet.

In the video, from Snoop and Celina, it is pretty clear that Snoop had no idea that he was being filmed, making it a crime.

Under a strict interpretation of federal rules, Tekashi could be arrested again and end up behind bars again, if the feds agree with Snoop fans.

However, the most likely outcome is that Tekashi will be entitled to a hearing in which the judge or the parole board will decide whether he violated the conditions of supervised release and, if so, whether to send him back to jail or prison. .