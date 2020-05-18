Tekashi 6ix9ine leaks video of Snoop Dogg allegedly cheating on his wife!

Tekashi 6ix9ine raised the ante with Snoop Dogg, accusing the rapper of having cheated on his wife for many years, Shante.

In the two-part video, West Coast legend Snoop can be seen searching in a bag. The video then shows a woman (her face is never shown) Facetiming a rapper who clearly looks like Snoop.

The woman is reportedly the industry groupie Celina Powell.

Tekashi published the following title along with the video:

"For 2 years, while I was in jail, people started with me trying to finish my career and it didn't work. Now they say leave me alone. This is the world we live in. Go apologize to your wife," he wrote. .

The video comes after the two blows exchanged over the weekend. Before his release, Snoop has criticized Tekashi as a snitch, as he reported on his former gang members in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Despite promising a judge that he would do his best, Tekashi goes back to his old tricks. But rappers need to be careful: Rumors circulate that Tekashi continues to work with the feds after he was transferred twice in four days after his location was compromised.