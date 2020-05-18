Tamar Braxton shares one of the proudest moments of his life: he involves a brotherhood "worth more than gold,quot;

Tamar Braxton fans know that until a while ago, she didn't get along with Kandi Burruss, but then a miracle happened, and these two became close during a television show. For Kandi's birthday, Tamar made sure to post the most emotional message she could think of, and you can also check it out below.

‘This‼ ️ this is one of my proudest moments in my life. You would never think that after 20 years and stupid beef we would find a brotherhood worth more than gold. We build trust, respect and genuine mutual taste in 30 days. Then later, so that you are here for me when I went through the most difficult moment of my life. I will never forget that. I am more than grateful that God deemed it appropriate for us to understand, grow, and be an example to all the other women who cannot. You deserve all the happiness in the world‼ ️Happy Birthday @kandi 🎂🎊🎉 ’Tamar captioned his post.

Kandi skipped the comments and posted this message: Gracias Thanks Tamar! I am so glad that we got stuck in that house and figured things out! ‘

One fan said, "And I was so happy that you also found a friend for each other," and another follower posted this message: "You beat Big Brother and this meeting was the best part of the season."

Someone else posted: ‘That growth was amazing to watch. It made watching that season so much more enjoyable. I know I thought it was going to be full of drama between the two of you, but you all proved that you were all wrong and one of you went with the W. I loved it. 💜 ’

A follower said: ‘Sooo sweet !! I was delighted to see that they repaired their friendship with a celebrity's older brother! "And another commenter wrote this:" I love this! Real women do real things ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾 Happy Birthday @kandi ".

Another fan also talked about friendship and said: "I love how they have seen each other again on the show." no matter how they felt at first: they didn't allow the world to see their differences. "

In other news, Tamar said the mental pandemic has ended. He explained to his fans the effects that this global crisis had on his mental health in a recent message that he shared on his social media account.



