Suspected escape and arrest driver arrested in fatal downtown Los Angeles accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES CENTER (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested Sunday afternoon in a fatal blow that occurred earlier this month near downtown Los Angeles.

Maria Perez, 59, of Bell Gardens, is accused of hitting and killing Byern Smith, 51, around 2 a.m. on May 7, while walking in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, police said.

The 2005 Scion xB was seen fleeing the scene and Smith was pronounced dead.

A $ 25,000 reward was offered for information leading to the driver's arrest.

The vehicle was seen Sunday and the police arrested Pérez.

Pérez was booked for felony hit-and-run, a second unspecified felony charge and two pending misdemeanor orders, according to the LAPD.

She is being held on a $ 100,000 bond, according to prison records.

