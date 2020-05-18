Surveillance video shows several people trespassed in an unfinished house that Ahmaud Arbery visited: he was the only one killed

TSR Updatez: Raising further questions about the motive for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, new surveillance video evidence shows that several people had invaded the unfinished home that Ahmaud Arbery investigated while jogging.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son accused of Ahmaud's murder, claimed that they persecuted Ahmaud because they believed he was a burglary suspect and claimed they had evidence that he had stolen from the empty house.

Well, not only did the owner confirm that nothing was taken from the property, he also confirmed through the posting of surveillance footage that several people had invaded his house, which was under construction, according to CNN. Ahmaud was the only one who was killed.

In addition to that recently released surveillance video, a series of robberies were not reported in more than seven weeks before Ahmaud's death, and there was no evidence that Ahmaud was related to any robbery.

CNN obtained 11 surveillance clips from Oct. 25 to Feb. 23 from attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy, representing owner Larry English.

Three new videos show a man and woman entering the property, children entering the property, and an unidentified man entering the property on separate occasions.

It is confirmed that only one video is Arbery, dated February 23, before the shooting.

%MINIFYHTMLb4854d8650764f19de08072e0c7eac3515%

When asked about the new videos, S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Arbery family, said the following: "I have decided to stop questioning Ahmaud Arbery's grieving family about the images from the cameras mounted at the construction site of Larry English as English himself has said that there has never been criminal activity there and it is clear that Ahmaud was on the premises in the past along with many other people, "Merritt said in a statement emailed to CNN.

We will keep you informed of any updates in the case of Ahmaud.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!