Summer Walker accused of having more plastic surgery for looking unrecognizable

Fans can't help but notice that the & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; singer It looks totally different now in the new videos and photos it shares on Instagram, leading them to speculate that it has come back under the knife.

Summer hiker He's been more selective about what to share on his social media page lately after sparking a backlash with his coronavirus-related posts earlier this year. She, however, is apparently in the headlines with everything she posts on Instagram.

The R&B singer has baffled fans with her "different" looks after she shared new photos and videos of herself over the weekend. In the post on Saturday, May 16, she wore a cropped white jumpsuit while posing in what looks like a makeup room. She announced that she will release a new album produced by NO1 in the near future, writing in the title, "EP Coming Soon Babies".

Later on Sunday, May 17, he posted a new spicy video of her. In the short clip, she pulled on a black bra and fishnet shorts, revealing her white panties underneath. She stood with her back to the camera, before rocking her hair as she looked at the camera to show Nikita Dragun's makeup on her face.

Despite her original intentions with both posts, her fans can't help but notice that she looks different now than before, prompting speculation that she got under the knife again to undergo another plastic surgery other than surgery. nose.

"Wow he looks like a completely different person," said one person who could barely identify who Summer was in the video. Realizing the difference, a second fan commented, "You are unrecognizable." Another surprised user commented, "Summer, what did you do to your face, bruh … this is not cute."

"If his face changed his whole face," someone accused the 24-year-old singer of plastic surgery. "Doing a lot to your face, smh," said another user not impressed about Summer's new look. "I like the old summer better," someone else shared his opinion.

Putting aside her different look, Summer has confirmed speculation that she's back with London on the track with an Instagram photo. In the new photo, she hugged the music producer's neck tightly and wrapped her legs around his waist as he carried her into a recording studio.