Suggestions from the "Community" team (Sorta) about the plot of a movie, if there is ever a – Up News Info

Creator Dan Harmon and the joint cast of the hit cult comedy They gathered in a live feed to read a season 5 episode of the show on the table to raise funds for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods' efforts to feed COVID-19 essential workers.

During post-reading questions and answers, the conversation turned more than once to the possibility of a Community feature film, to which the cast in the past has said they would be open.

Launched live on the YouTube page of show producer Sony Pictures Television today, the Zoom event featured Harmon and the entire cast of the show that ran from 2009 to 2015 on NBC (its sixth season aired on Yahoo! Screen). Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash joined "guest star" Pablo Pascal to read the episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" at the table.

As always happens during community discussions, the prospects for feature films emerged. Moderator Michael Schneider asked Glover in the questions and answers. Variety about what happened to his character Troy Barnes, who the last time he was seen was lost at sea.

"At Community world is definitely dead, ”said Glover, smiling; Harmon falsely yelled "Nooooo" at the feeling. (Glover, who has since won Emmys for his Atlanta, Grammys as Childish Gambino, and has starred in feature films by The Lion King to Solo: a Star Wars story, made his television debut in Community But now he would have as difficult a time as any of the actors to free up space on his schedule for a feature film session.)

What am I doing, writing the movie on the go or something? Glover added, laughing. Then he said he thought Abed (Pudi) looking for Troy, the two best friends on the show, could make a good movie. "I like movies like that," he said.

"I love the idea of ​​Troy getting lost and Abed's mission is to go find him, try to locate someone, it would be fun," Pudi said later. Harmon reacted with a fake writing on a dry erase board, saying, "You write alone … Die hard references ".

As in other appearances that have made the team still tight, no one would give a definitive answer about a movie. "We can't make movies right now anyway," Glover said later.

Still, Brie added, "I'm in, I think it would be great."

In November, during a rally panel in Vulture LA, Harmon, who was memorably fired before Season 3 and rehired for Season 4, called the constant assumptions about a movie "something rare on the Ouija board." "Who's supposed to say, 'Everyone do this'?" I ask. "That's what I've always said. I don't know how it starts." Brie replied at the time, "I think it starts with you, Dan."

Community he ran five seasons on NBC before his cancellation. It was collected by Yahoo! for a sixth and final season that aired in 2015. Netflix and Hulu now share the series' broadcast rights from Sony TV; began streaming on April 1 on Netflix.