Sudan must pay billions to victims of terrorism, Supreme Court rules

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court unanimously reinstated up to $ 4.3 billion in punitive damages awarded against Sudan to victims of truck bombs detonated in 1998 outside the United States embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.
The attacks, carried out by Qaeda agents, killed hundreds and wounded thousands. Starting in 2001, many of the victims and their families sued Sudan in federal court, arguing that it had helped Al Qaeda carry out the bombings.
After a trial in which Sudan did not participate, Judge John D. Bates of the Federal District Court in Washington found in 2011 that Sudan had provided crucial assistance to Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, its leader.
"Sudan harbored and provided shelter to terrorists and its operational and logistical supply network,quot; Judge Bates wrote. "Bin Laden and Al Qaeda received the support and protection of the Sudanese intelligence and army from foreign intelligence services and rival militants. Sudan provided Bin Laden and Al Qaeda with hundreds of Sudanese passports. The Sudanese intelligence service allowed Al Qaeda to travel without restrictions along the border between Sudan and Kenya. "
Judge Bates awarded plaintiffs approximately $ 10.2 billion in damages, including approximately $ 4.3 billion in punitive damages.
Foreign nations are often immune to lawsuits in American courts. But Congress has made exceptions, including one in 1996 for acts of terrorism by nations designated as state sponsors of terrorism. Under the 1996 law, plaintiffs were allowed to claim compensation for their losses, but not punitive damages, which are intended to punish and deter irregularities.
After the lawsuit was filed, Congress amended the law in 2008 to allow plaintiffs to seek punitive damages in at least some settings. The basic question for the court was whether that amendment was applied retroactively.
Sudan appealed the judgment against him for various reasons, including the fact that punitive damages were improper. The United States Court of Appeals for the Circuit of the District of Columbia agreed, vacating punitive awards in 2017.
Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, who wrote for the Supreme Court on Monday, said it was true that the legislation is generally applied prospectively. "This principle protects the vital interests of due process," he wrote, and allows individuals and groups "to be safe after acting that their legal conduct cannot be questioned later."
If a federal law is applied retroactively, Judge Gorsuch wrote, Congress must say so clearly. Here, he wrote, "Congress was as clear as it could have been when it authorized plaintiffs to seek and win punitive damages for past conduct."
Sudan argued that the law did not authorize retroactive punitive damages clearly enough because the law only stated that awards "may,quot; include them. That was enough, Judge Gorsuch wrote.
"This language," he wrote, "simply gives the district courts discretion to determine whether punitive damages are appropriate in light of the facts of a particular case."
Judge Bates awarded punitive damages to two classes of plaintiffs, and Monday's ruling applied to one of them, including United States citizens, members of the military, and government employees and contractors. Judge Gorsuch said the appeals court should address whether the second class of plaintiffs, members of foreign families of government employees and contractors, were entitled to punitive awards.
Judge Gorsuch also left open the question of whether the law was constitutional, saying that Sudan had not addressed it.
"It is true that punitive damages are not simply a form of compensation, but a form of punishment, and we have no doubt that applying new punishments to complete conduct can raise serious constitutional questions," he wrote. "But if Congress clearly authorizes retroactive punitive damages in a way that a litigant thinks is unconstitutional, it is best for the litigant to challenge the constitutionality of the law. "
Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh withdrew from the case, Opati v. Republic of Sudan, No. 17-1268, presumably because he had considered one aspect of that when he served in the federal appeals court of the Circuit of the District of Columbia.