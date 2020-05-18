Streaming, Inclusion, More – Up News Info

In a message to its members today, the WGA said the negotiating issues "will include compensation and transmission waste, benefit contributions, inclusion and equity, protections in the workplace, including against sexual harassment, and specific issues of screenwriters, comedies and television writers. "

In an attached video message, WGA negotiating committee co-chairs Betsy Thomas, Michele Mulroney and Shawn Ryan explained the approach the guild will take at the negotiating table, and Ryan warned members: "If the past is preceding, there will be efforts to undermine our solidarity through various means, including the use of trades and the harnessing of personal relationships with individual members. "

Thomas said: “We started negotiations with AMPTP for a new contract today, and we wanted to talk to you about our approach. First, let's talk about the adjustment we have made to our negotiations in response to the coronavirus. Instead of being in a room together, we will be negotiating with AMPTP by video conference. However, the negotiating agenda that we presented to some of you at member meetings in late February and early March has not changed, and we remain firmly committed to achieving a fair contract for writers.

“During the twelve years we've covered new media, the content we create has fueled the global expansion of television and broadcast and has brought extraordinary benefits to our employers. Although companies are dealing with short-term financial pressures, the terms of the new contract will be in place for many years to come and we will remain focused on the long-term well-being of writers. ”

Mulroney added: “As the industry changes, writers must keep up to date. The principle that writers should be compensated and treated fairly has also not changed. Writers' work is valuable and will drive the economic recovery of our industry. We hope that AMPTP companies pursue their long-term economic interests as they always do. And we believe that the best thing for studies is to have a stable and committed writing workforce that is not unduly affected by economic insecurity. All of our proposals are designed to give writers the financial security that then allows us, and by extension, the entire city, the freedom to create the content that studios need and value. ”

Ryan said: "We want to let you know that we believe that WGA members, both Western and Eastern, are represented by an extraordinary negotiating committee. The Committee includes veterans from past AMPTP negotiations, as well as newcomers, elected board and rank members, screenwriters, television writers, showrunners, and comedy variety writers, with the best representation of women and people of color. . We are very proud to be among them.

“Our union is strong and has a long tradition of unity, which we continue to demonstrate. We ask for your continued trust and support over the coming weeks as we advocate for all writers.

Remember, the only reliable source of information during these negotiations is your Guild. In the coming weeks, we will send information on the issues we want to address and the gains we want to achieve through our negotiating proposals. We will also inform you when there are important developments during the negotiations. But even when you don't hear from us, know that your negotiating committee and Guild staff are committed to getting the best contract possible. "