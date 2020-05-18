Stormi Webster dresses up with custom Travis Scott in new photos

Stormi Webster has been a trending topic this week. First, her mother, Kylie Jenner made Stormi accept the challenge of sweets, and the two-year-old girl passed with great success. Now, Kylie shared an adorable photo of Stormi getting ready for a hopscotch game. The family has become self-isolated due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and Stormi appears to have been busy with many arts and crafts while quarantined at her home. In the photo below, Stormi can be seen wearing a khaki shirt that says "Official Keepsake,quot;. The shirt is from her father's AstroWorld tour and costs approximately $ 75. Kylie combined her little girl's outfit with a pair of Travis Scott x Nike x Air Max 270 React "Cactus Jack,quot; sneakers. The shoes will not be available for sale until May 29, 2020.

Fans love that little Stormi uses her father's line, as many believe that Kylie and Travis are secretly back together. Stormi is becoming a wonderful young lady and fans are completely impressed with the work Kylie is doing to raise her.

You can check out the photo that Kylie Jenner shared with her 176.4 million Instagram followers below.

There is no doubt that Stormi Webster won the Internet last week. The video that Kylie Jenner shared with Stormi waiting carefully to eat her sweets and practicing patience has touched the hearts of many people. At a time when many people are complaining that they are hiding with their children or that homeschooling is driving them crazy, Kylie showed up and showed that her daughter is an angel.

Many adults said Stormi was behaving so well that he had more self-control than they did! If you haven't seen the Stormi Webster candy challenge gone viral, you can watch it in the video player below.

At 22, Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters, but in many ways she's still winning.

What do you think of the Stormi Webster outfit created by his father, Travis Scott?

