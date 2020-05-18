STIs are about to increase as contact tracers focus on Covid-19

Image: Shutterstock

As contact trackers have become increasingly tied to the search for possible sources of covid-19, health officials are concerned that the change in priorities will lead to an increase in STIs.

In earlier times, the job of contact trackers was to work with people who had contracted or been exposed to sexually transmitted infections, assess them, and connect them with treatment if necessary. But now, these cases are not being monitored as tracers prioritize the coronavirus.

A recent survey found that 83 percent of HIV and STD trackers across the country have abandoned their regular field visits as a result of the pandemic, Business Insider reports. Two-thirds of the country's clinics have reported declines in health exams and tests due to coronavirus.

I know. USA They already had few contact trackers even before the pandemic began, with just 2,200 trackers tracking diseases, well below the 100,000 to 300,000 experts who say they would be needed to contain covid-19.

"Anecdotally, I don't think people have necessarily stopped having sex, although the number of partners may have decreased," said David Business Harvey, executive director of the National ETS Directors Coalition (NCSD). "But we are really concerned about the biggest problems for people who don't get tested, people who don't get treatment, and what that means for the inadvertent spread of infections in the future."

Experts are also concerned that covid-19 may undo more than a decade of progress in diagnosing and treating HIV infections in Africa, which could lead to an additional 500,000 deaths between 2020 and 2021.

Like so many other things, the extent of the damage will not be fully measurable until the pandemic ends. As Adriane Casalotti, head of government and public affairs for the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), saying The edge:

"When the dust settles in the coronavirus, we are going to uncover all the public health issues that we have been unable to pay attention to, and how big of a problem they have had as they have been under the radar."

Even more disturbing is that it is unclear how long it will be until diseases other than covid-19 take precedence again.

"It is not just that these people are being removed from their daily work in the ITS space," Casalotti said. "They did it and we don't know when they can return to that job."