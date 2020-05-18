'Stick To Video Games': Trooper Stops Teens Running Down North Shore; Speeds recorded at over 100 MPH – Up News Info

– The Minnesota State Patrol says two teens were caught running at extreme speeds along the north shore of Lake Superior last week.

According to the state patrol, two teens, ages 16 and 18, were running their vehicles at speeds of 104 miles per hour on Highway 61 on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML5d9b3a2e0f28fcef06afd443f0dc710b17%

A soldier saw the teens at full speed and stopped them both.

Trying to catch that NASCAR sensation? Stick to video games and save on fines and tragedies. " the state patrol said in a tweet.