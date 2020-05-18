Stewart Talent hires Nick Damiano in electronic games / sports; A3 Ups Ross Silver – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran manager Nick Damiano is moving into the world of agencies. Damiano has been chosen to head Stewart Talent's games / esports department on the west coast. Before joining Stewart Talent, Damiano was manager of Tact Media and One Entertainment. Bring along a list of creators operating on the popular streaming platforms Twitch.tv and YouTube. They include actor / creator Bryan Dechart, best known for his lead role as Connor in the popular PlayStation / Quantic Dream game. Detroit: become human, VR / Variety streamer CyborgAngel, Geef, SweeetTails and the Arekkz Gaming team, whose YouTube channel has more than 1.1 million subscribers and is made up of multi-hyphenated creators Arekkz, TwoSixNine, ParadiseCentral and Vestmore. Stewart Talent has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

A3 Artists Agency has promoted Ross Silver from coordinator to agent within the Talent Division. "In recent years, Ross has shown that he represents what the A3 brand stands for," said A3 President Brian Cho. "Since starting the agency as an assistant, Ross has maintained the best interests of clients and has become a fierce advocate for his clients." Silver began his career with A3 as an assistant in November 2016 in the Talent Division, and was promoted to Division Coordinator in 2019. Before joining A3, Silver worked for the BRS / GAGE ​​Talent Agency and Eisenberg / Beans Casting . Originally from Atlanta, Silver attended Ithaca College, where he studied musical theater and theater arts management. It is still based at the agency's NYC offices in the Empire State Building.