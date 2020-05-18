Steve Michaels Asylum Partners With Ben Salter To Launch 72 Steps – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Salter, who has worked on shows like Rules of the road, simple life and Khloe and Lamar For over 20 years at Bunim / Murray, he has been launching the 72 Steps Media production company in partnership with Steve Michaels' Asylum Entertainment Group.

The executive, who was recently senior vice president of development at the Banijay-owned production company, will develop and produce non-scripted programs through the business.

This comes after Michaels formed Asylum Entertainment Group, under the banner of which his group The Content Group is, last year. In 2003 Michaels launched Asylum Entertainment, which he sold to Legendary in 2014. Last year, he bought back Asylum and launched a new company, The Content Group, using Asylum's roster, staff and infrastructure.

It's the latest deal for Michaels' group after a JV with former Sony executive Derek Stoops for the dramatic label Clovis Entertainment, the launch of audio company Audity and the acquisition of Collins Avenue by Kew Media, as well as the launch. from a London division.

Salter will work closely with Michaels and Jodi Flynn, president of The Content Group. He spent over two decades with keeping up with the Kardashians Producer Bunim Murray Productions, where he helped create and launch shows including Road rules, Simple life, Make the band, Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage, The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best and Ball in the family as well as executive producer Khloe and Lamar and Married to Rock.

"Ben is known for his successful track record in creating long-running series that define the genre," said Flynn. "Respected by both his peers and buyers for his passion for storytelling and creative insight, he is an incredible addition to our collective."

Salter added: “After meeting Steve and Jodi, it became clear that The Content Group is the perfect environment for creation and collaboration: its infrastructure and open partnership really provides an invaluable resource for content creation. It is an incredible opportunity to be part of this unique collective as we build the 72 Steps brand. "

72 Steps Media is represented by WME.