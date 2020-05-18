State Department investigator fired by Trump had examined arms sales to Saudis and Emiratis

A State Department spokeswoman said the department was unable to comment on any open investigation by the inspector general, but noted that even with the departure of Mr. Linick, an interim inspector general would continue the investigations. Trump appointed Ambassador Stephen J. Akard, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, to that position. Mr. Akard, associate of Vice President Mike Pence, was unable to obtain the support of Congress for a superior State Department job under Mr. Pompeo's predecessor.