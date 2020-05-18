State Department investigator fired by Trump had examined arms sales to Saudis and Emiratis

WASHINGTON – The State Department inspector general fired by President Trump on Friday was investigating whether the government had illegally declared an "emergency,quot; last year to allow the resumption of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for its war in Yemen, according to a Democratic member of Congress who requested the investigation.
The Speaker of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Eliot L. Engel of New York, said the investigation could have been "another reason,quot; for the firing of Inspector General Steve A. Linick. The White House announced the layoff on Friday night, and authorities said the recommendation to remove Mr. Linick had come from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
It is unclear exactly what caused Mr. Linick's firing, as the inspector general's office conducts multiple simultaneous investigations into the activities of the State Department and its officials. Mr. Linick's office was close to concluding the investigation into the arms sale.
"We don't have the full picture yet, but it is troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick expelled before this job could be completed," said Engel.
A State Department spokeswoman said the department was unable to comment on any open investigation by the inspector general, but noted that even with the departure of Mr. Linick, an interim inspector general would continue the investigations. Trump appointed Ambassador Stephen J. Akard, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, to that position. Mr. Akard, associate of Vice President Mike Pence, was unable to obtain the support of Congress for a superior State Department job under Mr. Pompeo's predecessor.
The decision to resume lethal Aid to the Saudis and Emiratis was a major initiative undertaken by Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Trump, who often discussed the importance of arms sales with officers from Raytheon, the Massachusetts-based defense contractor who lobbied Strongly to obtain a suspension of sales in 2017 lifted Congress had imposed the suspension due to discoveries that the bomb fragments traced to Raytheon by investigators were linked to a series of Saudi bombings that killed civilians, including children.
Trump pushed to resume sales in 2018, justifying it as a job problem.
"I want Boeing and I want Lockheed and I want Raytheon to take those orders and hire a lot of people to make that amazing team," he said.
But the effort to restart sales was delayed by the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi dissident, the columnist for the Washington Post and a US resident. His death, and the alleged role of Saudi leaders in ordering the assassination, led to calls to end military aid to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Pompeo broke the impasse a year ago, declaring an "emergency,quot; over Iran's activities in the Middle East that allowed it to bypass Congress' ban and approve the restart of sales. That began the resumption of more normal exchanges with the Saudi government, as the Trump administration attempted to overcome the Khashoggi assassination. Saudi Arabia and Iran are archrivals in the region.
In June, after congressional hearings with State Department officials on the justification for declaring an emergency on Iran, Engel sent a letter to Mr. Linick asking him to start an investigation. Mr. Engel's office then tracked the investigation sporadically once it had started, a Democratic assistant said. The office learned in early spring, before coronaviruses forced blockades in the United States, that Mr. Linick had submitted preliminary findings to the State Department.
This weekend, after Mr. Trump notified Congress of Mr. Linick's firing, Mr. Engel's office learned more details about the circumstances surrounding the arms sales investigation, prompting them to It led to the belief that the investigation could have contributed to the sudden movement against Mr. Linick by Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Trump.
The separate investigation into the possible misuse of the political designee was still a potential factor, and there could be other motivations for the dismissal that are still unknown, an aide said.