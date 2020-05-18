Starling Mars says his wife died of a heart attack – Up News Info

PHOENIX – Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Mars announced on social media that his wife Noelia died of a heart attack.
"Today I suffer the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Mars wrote on Instagram on Monday. “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity at this difficult time. "
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks wrote on social media. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs family and we will do everything we can to support him and his children during this incredibly difficult time."
Mars, 31, has played his entire eight-year big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason.
The Pirates also responded on social media, saying that "the entire Pirate family extends our deepest condolences to Starling Mars and her family during this terrible time."