Spencer Pratt says Kristin Cavallari is "better,quot; without Jay Cutler in the middle of their divorce

In his latest podcast, Spencer Pratt held back as he discussed the divorce of Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari, saying the latter was definitely better! He mentioned that he was quite "excited,quot; for Kristin because now he is beginning a new "chapter,quot; in his life.

So is! He practically disapproved of Jay Cutler and it's not a big surprise since Spencer is well known for always being direct and speaking his mind no matter how much he may upset others in doing so.

Earlier today, on The Speidi Podcast of him and his wife Heidi Montag, Spencer spoke about Kristin and her husband, Jay, with guest and co-star Audrina Patridge.

It was then when he argued that "I think Kristin is going to be better and I'm excited for her new chapter, hopefully in The Hills, you know, coming out."

Audrina also seemed to think that it is something exciting to happen to Kristin and that it would be even more so if she decided to move to Los Angeles and start being part of The Hills once again.

Audrina has also experienced a divorce, so she mentioned that while it's definitely pretty tough, she "will get over it."

Spencer went on to explain why she thought the separation would be good for Kristin, laughing at that: "I guarantee that she writes a New York Times bestseller," How to Divorce and Win. "

Later, the man mentioned that Jay didn't let Heidi and Audrina see their house and Kristin's house properly, and refused to take them on a tour of the house.

"They thought they were trapped in a room," he recalled, but the women corrected him, saying that they were in the house but that at some point they rushed to take off their shoes before Jay entered.

Apparently it was a very uncomfortable encounter since "We just stood there frozen and you were like," Hi, I'm Heidi! "With your shoes on."



