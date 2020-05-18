Spectators of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; accuse Eva Marcille of lying about her relationship with Kevin McCall

Viewers of Real Housewives Of Atlanta are calling Eva Marcille a liar for denying that she and her daddy, Kevin McCall, were even in a serious relationship.

Eva played down the relationship, saying she was only "having fun,quot; until she found out she was pregnant with her baby. He also detailed the violence he faced in his hands. A claim that McCall has always denied.

As she talked about her ex, she got emotional and left dramatically.

"I need a second," he said. "Damn, I hate to talk about him. He's an asshole. I'll fight any of these women. I hate to talk about him," she can be heard saying off camera.

McCall has been the background to much of Eva's stories since the beginning of her time on the show.

Twitter was not buying the breakdown of their relationship with the R,amp;B singer, insisting that they were together for at least two years.