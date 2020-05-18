Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis denies being racist after sending Monkey Emoji to Black Radio Activist

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis released a statement denying that she is a racist after a monkey emoji text sent to a black radio host and activist leaked online.

"I've been quiet since this all started and they told me not to post anything, but I can't take it anymore," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "You all should know that this has all been taken out of context. I am very heartbroken and VERY depressed by the way I am portrayed, it is not entirely true!"

She continued, "I use that emoji all the time because it looks silly and awkward, and that's my baseline. The account was anonymous. Didn't you even know who I was texting? And now have all these crazy things tagged me? And it's just not true. And it's not fair. And now I see that I'm back in IG that some people in **** are delighted to use this situation to go out on their own.