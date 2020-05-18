SoulCycle fires employees without compensation

“

In spite of recently assuring clients SoulCycle is one of the latest fitness companies to resort to major layoffs. According to a report by VICE, the company laid off five percent of its employees, including some longtime workers who were not offered compensation. VICE reports that several employees were offered a choice of three months of continuous health insurance coverage or a one-time $ 1500 payment, a far cry from SoulCycle's motto of "find your soul".

It shouldn't come as a surprise when companies billionaire propertys treat their employees as disposable. Yet here I am, amazed that a company that refers to instructors as "rockstars" and describes itself with the

The "SoulCycle family" narrative is acting like, well, a business. Cut low-income employees it is behavior that is antithetical to the gospel that SoulCycle preaches in each of its classes, a narrative that goodness and unity can be derived from a shared experience. It's also a bad long-term move: while brands try to make their way via email through these uncertain times, their clients are well aware of how their favorite companies treat their employees.

When all positivity is removed, a SoulCycle it's just an expensive form of exercise

It is especially precarious for those boutique fitness brands that have grown by turning their instructors into micro celebrities. Exercise fanatics aren't just about fitness; They are interested in the unique feeling that comes from having the right person yell at them about pressing harder. Attendees are supposed to not only enjoy a class, but to feel an emotional connection to their instructor, so studios like Barry & # 39; s, Rumble, and Title Boxing may have had some success pushing their Most popular instructors to online workouts. . But without a solid date on when brick and mortar studios can reopen, it is impossible to rely on finite goodwill. These studios promoting specific team workouts and specifically designed physical spaces can only last that long online. Is Barry really Barry without the red room? Are Title and Rumble the same workouts without a punching bag? How can you do hot yoga without the humid heat?

When all positivity is removed, a SoulCycle or a Barry’s is just a form of exercise, no more, no less. But the way these classes are packaged to feel like a small family is what makes attendees so adamant about where they work. Fitness culture is an all-consuming arena, where the gym you attend is an added personality trait. When you signal to others who you are, just ask anyone to do CrossFit. Studio memberships are a status symbol.

Now, as brands walk the line between protecting the bottom line and protecting their public image, customers need to consider what it will mean to continue sponsoring companies that have been unable to care for their employees. There was only a brief protest when clients had to deal with SoulCycle and Equinox co-owner Stephen Ross, organizing a fundraiser for Trump. But perhaps the stakes are higher for spin lovers. Politics can be put aside for 45 minutes, but this latest move is more than a misstep: layoffs without separation are an inhuman choice. If the studios are reopened, gym goers will have to consider the human cost of their personal brand.