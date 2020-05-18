Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes get comfortable when they go out to Malibu

First One Tree Hill star has found a new boyfriend.

Sophia Bush He was seen getting comfortable with a new boyfriend Grant Hughes during a casual date in Malibu, California on Sunday, May 17.

In the photos taken of the two, Bush and Hughes were seen holding hands as they walked through the neighborhood and in one photo, in a nice PDA moment, the actor was photographed hugging her warmly.

First Chicago P.D. The actress was wearing the perfect outfit for a casual date with a pair of light wash jeans, a peasant white top, sandals, and, of course, a face mask with a statement: "Support health workers."

In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, Bush has championed healthcare and essential workers working on the front line. For the past few months, she has shared her social media platform to spread positivity and awareness.

"Let's talk about masks. I'm masking my friend Dr. Robbin Cohen, my UPS JP man, the staff at my local grocery store, my engaged poppa, and my mom, of course, my best friends, and YOU! Why what ?, these little face covers are important to a large extent. We have seen some amazing effects of early adoption of face masks (look at the statistics in the Czech Republic!) by dramatically curbing the spread of COVID-19, "he wrote . in April on Instagram.