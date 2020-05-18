SoftBank Board: SoftBank proposes three new board members as Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns – Latest News

SoftBank Group said Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign his board, in the latest game by a high-profile ally of CEO Masayoshi Son.

The departure of Ma, who retired as CEO of Alibaba in September, occurs when he retires from formal business roles to focus on philanthropy.

SoftBank will propose three new appointments to the board, including the group's chief financial officer, Yoshimoto Goto, at its annual general meeting on June 25. The number of board members will be expanded to 13.

SoftBank will also propose the election of Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of chip design software firm Cadence Design Systems, who is also chairman of venture capital firm Walden International, and Yuko Kawamoto, professor at Waseda Business School as directors. external. Kawamoto will become her only female board member.

That meets a demand from activist investor Elliott Management, who pressured SoftBank to improve the diversity of the board, and also wants a new subcommittee to oversee the investment process in the $ 100 billion Vision Fund.

The pressure comes as Son's top-down management style comes under increased scrutiny and the fund is expected to report its third consecutive quarterly operating loss later on Monday, leading the group as a whole to a record loss. .

The board is largely made up of trusted individuals and confidants from SoftBank. It also includes Yasir al-Rumayyan, who heads Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which is the Vision Fund's largest external sponsor.

Ma's departure follows the departure of Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Fast Retailing, parent of Uniqlo, who resigned from the board late last year to focus on his fashion business.

Separately, SoftBank said the board had approved a second tranche of 500 billion yen ($ 4.7 billion) of stock purchases, part of a 2.5 trillion yen buyback program announced in March to shore up the price. of the group's actions as its technology bets fail.

%MINIFYHTML85d15002feb604f77f9382f1e9ebf9dd15%

SoftBank has repurchased more than 250 billion yen of its shares at the end of April. It has pledged to sell or monetize $ 41 billion of assets to raise cash, with its stake in Alibaba, the portfolio's most valuable asset, seen as a likely target.

