Sofia Richie sparks rumors about Scott Disick after being seen with Mystery Man

Lionel Richie's model daughter has not been seen with the restaurateur since she registered for rehab, and is now rumored to be staying at the home of a man she might be dating.

Sofia Richie and Scott DisickThe relationship seems to have ended in the midst of her ongoing battle with her inner demon. The 21-year-old model generates rumors that she may have broken up with the 36-year-old reality star and moved in with a new man.

The speculation arose after Sofia had been seen in the company of the same mysterious guy lately, while Scott had not been in sight with her since she came out of rehab. During one of her recent outings in Los Angeles, the beautiful blonde was photographed wearing a mask while the man wore a baseball cap. They were also joined by another friend, who was wearing a completely white outfit.

By TMZ, the daughter of Lionel richie He has been staying in a Malibu mansion for the past three days at the boy's beach house, with whom people suspect Sofia is dating now.

Sofia and Scott have been dating for 3 years. The relationship between the two has had its ups and downs, but they have always managed to solve things and get back together.

Earlier this month, after a photo of Scott appeared at the reception of the All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center in Colorado, a source told PEOPLE that Sofia "is very supportive" of Scott. "They met at Scott's house after he returned to Los Angeles on Monday," the source said at the time. "Sofia still lives with him. Scott is very happy to have Sofia by his side." Another source told E! News from Friday, May 15 that Sofia "supports him at home" and that "she was with him on the road."

Scott left the premises after his photo was leaked online. His attorney Marty Singer later confirmed that Scott was seeking treatment, but not for drug and alcohol abuse. The lawyer insisted that the former life-long partner of Kourtney Kardashian He was actually dealing with grief over the death of his parents.

A source said the restorer is considering going to another treatment facility, but "has not discovered his next rehabilitation move." According to reports, he still "considers some treatment facilities to be reliable" and "calculates his options as unobtrusively as possible."

The source added, "Scott is still very upset and angry about what happened. He is trying to stay discreet and doesn't get out of the house much."