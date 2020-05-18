"Snowpiercer" Series Premiere Exceeds Sunday Cable Schedule – Up News Info

Wilford Industries succeeded Sunday night as the new TNT series Snowpiercer made its debut and became the new # 1 cable entertainment show to date.

The science fiction thriller adapted from the movie Bong Joon Ho and the French graphic novel. Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette delivered 3.3 million viewers in total on TNT and TBS, 1 million viewers P18-49 and 607k P18-49 for the broadcast at 9pm. The series also averaged 607k P18-49 and 784,000 P25-55. The series had a national trend on Twitter and featured the number 1 content most viewed on TNT digital platforms with a total of 11,500 starts. The series premiere marked TNT's biggest debut since The alienist in 2018

%MINIFYHTML64b24f8dad032c2841e9b8a4c118ddf115%

Snowpiercer Stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalize Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is produced by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios; showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes; Matthew O & # 39; Connor; Scott Derrickson; and the original producers of the movie Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.