Shari Redstone Affirms Commitment To Shareholders, ViacomCBS Stocks Increase – Up News Info

ViacomCBS shares are up 10% on Monday, outperforming an already buoyant market as President Shari Redstone said at the company's annual meeting that she is committed to increasing shareholder value and a stock that has been under immense pressure for months.

Stocks are changing hands at around $ 19, well below a 52-week low of just over $ 10, but still well below its highs. It was trading at a low $ 40 a share late last year.

Share price was a big issue at the first shareholder meeting of a combined ViacomCBS, where Redstone made the comments, and was welcome for investors seeking to ensure that the interests of the company's controlling stakeholders are aligned with theirs. Redstone doesn't speak in public very often. He called the dramatically undervalued stocks, the "extraordinary" times, and the company a "cross-platform content world power." He praised the continued transformation of ViacomCBS into an entity with "a vision, a strategy, a culture and a set of values."

CEO Bob Bakish also rated the shares significantly undervalued and said the company's combined momentum in the transmission, which he described during a recent call for general approval of first-quarter earnings, is and will be recognized as the strategy runs.

Wall Street seems to be coming. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris placed a & # 39; buy & # 39; rating on Monday. in action with a price target of $ 24, saying that the upcoming rebranding of CBS All Access in the coming months will provide "critical opportunities for the company to stabilize investor confidence and build on the first quarter. results that recorded basic revenue growth in advertising, content licensing and subscription categories. "

He acknowledged that the combined group's complicated strategy has fueled investor concerns and said management needs to clearly position ViacomCBS as a digital business first and highlight how unique and broad its offering is.

"We do not believe that the company can simplify its business at this time, but it can simplify its message," because at this moment it does not believe that the market is assigning the value to the DCT business that it should.

Also on Monday, Viacom CBS advertising sales chief Joanne Ross discussed Up News Info's advertising challenges and opportunities facing the company as ViacomCBS is in the midst of launching a two-day set of online presentations today and Tuesday to announce customers instead of canceling live performances in advance