Shakespeare Balloon Closure Without Emergency Funds – Up News Info

Shakespeare's iconic London Globe Theater has said it will face a shutdown because the coronavirus pandemic has had a "devastating" impact on its finances.

In a stark presentation to a UK parliamentary committee, the 23-year-old institution warned that if it cannot open its doors before September, it will require £ 5M ($ 6M) in urgent funds to prevent the collapse.

"Without emergency funds and the continuation of the Coronavirus Job Retention Plan, we will spend our reserves and become insolvent," Shakespeare’s Globe said in evidence before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

The theater, a replica of William Shakespeare's original Elizabethan outdoor venue from 1599, said it has been unable to access funds from the Arts Council England due to its size, while other government support schemes have not been sufficient to close the financial hole opened by the coronavirus.

“We are a model for the unsubsidized arts sector that is well managed, well managed and financially resilient, but in the face of a crisis like this, there is no mechanism to help us. This has been financially devastating and could even be terminal, "said Shakespeare’s Globe.

“As an organization that contributes so much to the cultural life of the United Kingdom, that offers public benefits and that manages one of the most important, recognized and beloved buildings in the country, we hope that we have earned the right to receive support. in exchange for this crisis. "

The chairman of the Culture, Media, Digital Media and Sports Committee, Julian Knight, called on the government to step in and support Shakespeare’s Globe during the crisis. He has written to Secretary of Culture Oliver Dowden requesting funds for beyond September.

"Shakespeare’s Globe is a world renowned institution and not only part of our national identity, but a leading example of the great contribution that the arts make to our economy. For this national treasure to succumb to Covid-19 would be a tragedy," he said.

Shakespeare’s Globe was founded by Sam Wanamaker in 1997 and has hosted some renowned performances. Ian McKellen, Christopher Plummer, Judi Dench, Jude Law, Ralph Fiennes and David Tennent are among those who have stepped on the boards at the South Bank spot.