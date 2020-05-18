Shah Rukh Khan gave Hrithik Roshan the cold shoulder on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's sets?

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) by Karan Johar is one of Bollywood's most beloved movies and is remembered even today. The film was Indian at heart, as it was about loving your family. However, it seems that the atmosphere on the sets of the movie was not really similar to what is shown in the movie.

In his autobiography A Right Boy, Karan Johar revealed that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Kajol were very distant from Hrithik Roshan, who had recently become an overnight star with the success of his debut movie Kaho Naa. .. Pyaar Hai (2000).

He further added that Shah Rukh Khan was a massive star, but that his latest films were not shown at the box office. Meanwhile, the media had already started calling Hrithik the next big thing. Karan Johar stated that the Bachchans did not share a great equation with Hrithik and that Shah Rukh Khan was also distant. Since Kajol was always the SRK team, she didn't have much to do with the young actor either. Karan Johar called him the lost child on the sets of the film. However, Karan Johar revealed that it was during this time that he got to know Hrithik as a person and they ended up getting closer. He also revealed that Hrithik is a bit awkward with people and is not a person friendly person.

%MINIFYHTML99fc23c6d2801c03a065ba808aa51d7d15%

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. Fortunately, the equations between all of the above stars heated up over time. That is why it is called the film fraternity.