Sergei Bondarchuk Doc in process of Son Fedor's artwork – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The famous Russian filmmaker Sergei Bondarchuk, whose 1966 classic adaptation by Leo Tolstoi War and peace he was winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe, it will be the subject of a documentary that tells the story of his life. He also directed the 1970 epic. Waterloo, produced by Dino De Laurentiis.

The feature comes from Art Pictures Studio, the production, sales and distribution company run by his son, actor and filmmaker Fedor Bondarchuk (Stalingrad, Sputnik) The document is filming in Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Los Angeles and features such interviewed figures as Jean-Luc Godard, Martha De Laurentiis and Katharina Kubrick. Anton Zhelnov and Denis Kataev are directing.

The project is just one that Art Pictures introduces to buyers at Russia's upcoming Virtual Content Market, which will showcase the country's latest productions to international distributors at an online event starting June 8. The event, led by the national body Roskino, follows the cancellation or postponement of markets such as Cannes and MIPTV, and builds on the inaugural key buyers event, which was held in Moscow in October.

Art Pictures is the company behind the main Russian productions, including Stalingrad (2013, $ 68 million box office), the big-budget science fiction photos Invasion (2020) and Attraction (2017) and 2018 musical romance Ice and its sequel Ice 2, which raised $ 50 million between them. He also recently produced the science fiction thriller Sputnik, who would have played Tribeca before the festival was postponed, but still reached an agreement for North America with IFC Midnight.

Also on the team's latest roster are three projects produced with NMG Studio (managed by National Media Group, which owns 50% of Art Pictures), and More Originals, the production wing of more.tv, a Russian streaming service. .

They are: television series Psychopath, which will be the first small-screen project led by Fedor Bondarchuk, which will revolve around the lonely and confused inhabitants of a major city, and will launch on more.tv; dramedy Happy ending, the directorial debut of actor Evgeny Sangadjiev; and Ballet, a drama with Carine Roitfeld, founder of CR studio and former editor of Vogue Paris, as a consultant.

In next month's market, Art Pictures will also continue sales efforts in Sputnik, which will launch IFC in North America on August 14 and Vertigo in the United Kingdom and Rialto in Australia the same day. More deals have been closed for German-speaking Europe with images of Capelight and French-speaking territories with Kinovista; More territories are offered, the team said.

The company also has A dog named Palma, the family film based on the Japanese story of Hachiko, produced by Mars Media and produced by Amedia. A 30-minute reel will be screened at the buyers event, after the first video was presented at the EFM in Berlin in February.