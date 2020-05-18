Home Technology Semiconductor: Semiconductor maker SMIC secures $ 2.2 billion investment from Chinese state...

Semiconductor: Semiconductor maker SMIC secures $ 2.2 billion investment from Chinese state investors – Latest News

Shanghai-based chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has secured a $ 2.2 billion investment from Chinese state investors, the company announced.

The financing was revealed the same day the United States announced new restrictions on Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies that would further affect its ability to obtain chips made with American technology.

According to SMIC's announcement, a series of vehicles under China's so-called "Grand Fund," a government-backed money fund to finance national chip companies, will make the investment in one of SMIC's plants.

The deal will raise its registered capital from $ 3.5 billion to $ 6.5 billion.

SMIC's interest in the plant will decrease from 50.1% to 38.5% as a result of the transaction.

The plant has a manufacturing capacity of 6,000 14-nanometer wafers per month, and SMIC says its goal is to increase that to 35,000 per month.

SMIC started mass production of 14-nanometer chips late last year. In a profit call last week, executives said orders for such products made up 1.3% of first-quarter 2020 revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the company's rival, has honed 7-nanometer production and is on track to develop 5-nanometer production capacity.

The high-end chips from Apple Inc, Huawei and Qualcomm Inc rely on 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer process nodes for production.

The United States Department of Commerce said on Friday it would impose new restrictions on American companies that sell goods or services to Huawei.

In particular, the stricter restrictions threaten to change Huawei's relationship with TSMC by cutting off its access to American-made manufacturing tools.

SMIC, which is also based on these tools, could also be affected. The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on how the restrictions would affect its business or its ties to Huawei.

