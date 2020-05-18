Selena Gomez is all of us taking quarantined selfies

Selena Gomez is glamorous and has nowhere to go.
On Sunday, the "Rare,quot; singer invited fans to a series of selfies on Instagram, serving a huge quarantine mood with her beautiful photos. Curled up in her bed and showing off her curls, Gomez can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera and giving her followers another glimpse of what's to come from her next Rare Beauty line.
"I wanted to put on makeup," the publication captioned. "My dad noticed and then asked:" why do you look like this? "He whistled as he walked away. So there he is. Carrying everything @rarebeauty."
Gomez's post was greeted with tons of positive comments from her famous friends. Emily Ratajkowski He left the "Lose You To Love Me Singer,quot; a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, followed by Lily Collins, who wrote: "Beautiful girl,quot;. Your longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo He also praised Gomez with emojis, dropping two red hearts to give his glamor his stamp of approval.
This is not the first time that the Disney student has tried her Rare Beauty products for fans. For her "Boyfriend,quot; music video, Gomez pulled out some treats from the collection to achieve her flawless makeup. In a photo shared by Rare Beauty's official Instagram account, she sported a bold red lip and winged eyeliner for the shoot, possibly shirking that the launch will include eye and lip products.
In February, Gomez announced that he was launching Rare Beauty with an exciting announcement. "Guys, I have been working on this special project for two years and I can officially say that Rare Beauty will launch in @sephora stores in North America this summer," he shared along with a video of his test products and creating his concept.
While little is known about Rare Beauty's debut collection, the brand's trademark claims fans can expect to buy "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, preparations for body care "and more once the line is released.
"Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health," said a post on Rare Beauty's social media account. "We want to help people gain more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to each other and less alone in the world."
