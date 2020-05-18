Selena Gomez is all of us taking quarantined selfies

Selena Gomez is glamorous and has nowhere to go.

On Sunday, the "Rare,quot; singer invited fans to a series of selfies on Instagram, serving a huge quarantine mood with her beautiful photos. Curled up in her bed and showing off her curls, Gomez can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera and giving her followers another glimpse of what's to come from her next Rare Beauty line.

"I wanted to put on makeup," the publication captioned. "My dad noticed and then asked:" why do you look like this? "He whistled as he walked away. So there he is. Carrying everything @rarebeauty."

Gomez's post was greeted with tons of positive comments from her famous friends. Emily Ratajkowski He left the "Lose You To Love Me Singer,quot; a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, followed by Lily Collins, who wrote: "Beautiful girl,quot;. Your longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo He also praised Gomez with emojis, dropping two red hearts to give his glamor his stamp of approval.