Scientists explain mysterious "lava flows,quot; on Mars – BGR

The researchers say that the characteristics of volcanoes on Mars may actually be the result of mudflows rather than lava.

Using simulated Mars conditions, the researchers were able to create mudflows that closely resemble chilled lava flows.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

You don't have to be a rocket science fan to realize that Mars is everyone's obsession right now. Both NASA and ESA are prepared to send missions to the Red Planet (although ESA will now be waiting until 2022 to do so), and scientists are studying all aspects of geology, weather, and even how often it trembles.

One of the most interesting observations that caught the imagination of the Mars researchers is what appear to be lava flows on the surface. The shape of these landforms makes them look a lot like the chilled lava that emerged from the surface a long time ago, but an international team of researchers now has a different explanation, and it could be even more interesting than fluid lava.

In a new article published in Nature GeoscienceThe researchers explain that it is not lava that comes out of the ground and flows slowly along the surface, but mud. Yes, mud.

"The large exit channels in the ancient terrains of Mars have been interpreted as products of catastrophic floods," the researchers explain. "The rapid burial of water-rich sediments after such floods could have led to a sedimentary volcanism, in which mixtures of sediment and water (mud) erupt to the surface. Tens of thousands of volcano-like landforms populate the northern lowlands and other local sedimentary depocenters on Mars. "

Proving that the small "volcanoes,quot; are mud and not ancient liquid rock is not easy, but the scientists conducted experiments to determine whether or not such mudflows were possible to occur on the cold Martian surface. On Earth, the flowing mud just runs and dries slowly, but on Mars it actually freezes, and that makes it behave very differently.

%MINIFYHTML042d13494506d53dc2207a3b4dc5027a15%

"We found that low-viscosity mud in Martian conditions spreads differently than Earth, due to rapid freezing and the formation of an icy crust," the scientists explain. Instead, experimental mudflows propagate like pahoehoe terrestrial lava flows, with liquid mud spilling out by breaks in the frozen crust and then refreezing to form a new flow lobe. We suggest that mud volcanism may explain the formation of some lava-like flow morphologies on Mars, and that similar processes can be applied to cryovolcanic extrusions in frozen bodies in the Solar System. "

It's an incredibly interesting theory, and it makes perfect sense in a place like Mars. We know that Mars has ice and water, at least at certain times of the year, and frozen mud extrusions could easily explain the features we now see on the surface.

Mud flows that resemble similar characteristics found on Mars. Image source: Czech Academy of Sciences