Sarah Hyland makes a wedding prank at city hall when she celebrates Wells Adams' 36th birthday

Amid the suspension of the wedding caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the former star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; He promises that his love for his fiancé is 'at least one thing that will never change.'

Actress Sarah Hyland he joked about abandoning plans for a lavish wedding in favor of a simple city hall ceremony.

The "Modern Family"the star is committed to the personality of reality shows Wells AdamsAnd when she celebrated her 36th birthday online on Saturday, May 16, she raised the idea of ​​exchanging vows at a low-key party after having to postpone plans for her big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy birthday to my future husband," captioned a trio of photos of the beloved couple.

"2020 has not been what we thought it would be, but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change."

"Thanks for your laughter, your jokes, your sunshine. I am so grateful to have spent another year around the sunshine with you. You are a dream come true and my true north."

Hyland, 29, joked, "Who knows? Maybe we will get married at city hall and use this image as our advertisement … I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy birthday." .

The couple, who started dating in 2017, got engaged last summer (2019).