Santa Ana tenants have until Friday to apply for $ 1,500 in emergency assistance – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Santa Ana residents who are having difficulty paying rent due to the coronavirus crisis can apply for $ 1,500 in emergency assistance.

The city of Santa Ana last month approved $ 500,000 in emergency rental help for low-income households that cannot pay rent due to the pandemic.

Residents can apply online for emergency rental assistance for any rentals due after March 19. Applications will be available until 5 p.m. Friday.

To be eligible, residents must be residents of Santa Ana with a current lease or sublease, qualify as a low-income home representing 80% of the area median income, or AMI, and be able to provide documentation of inability to pay rent owed to coronavirus verified by letter to landlord. Online applications must be accompanied by a copy of a photo ID for each adult family member, a copy of the letter to the landlord verifying the inability to pay rent, and a copy of the lease or sublease.

To apply, visit the City of Santa Ana website.

The city says that if it receives more applications than available funds, the recipients will be randomly selected based on a lottery process.