San Mateo County Businesses Make Adjustments for Phase 2 Sidewalk Reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

BURLINGAME (KPIX 5) – Some hopeful businesspeople in San Mateo County were able to reopen their stores for pickup on the sidewalk on Monday, when parts of the Bay Area finally moved to Phase 2 reopening amid the order to coronavirus shelter.

Retailers may have to be creative to navigate a new reality.

The bunches of balloons welcomed customers who came to get their merchandise at Burlingame stores.

Sales weren't exactly booming, but retail store owners said it was a significant improvement compared to not having sales for the past two months.

The owners of Nuts for Candy and Toys have been operating their businesses in downtown Burlingame for 25 years.

Owner John Kevranian said the first day of reopening went as expected.

"With the truck on the sidewalk, we're slowly taking small steps to get there," Kevranian said.

Young customer Kylie and her mother picked up an item that is a popular seller these days,

"My mom just got a puzzle because we were bored," said Kylie.

But not everyone was open to business. The streets were dotted with restaurants still closed that couldn't accommodate customers for dinner.

Some shoppers expected more from a street fair atmosphere. That was not the case.

"I went to this street and Burlingame Avenue and it is still very quiet," a shopper told KPIX 5. "I feel very bad about the retail stores."

When asked how he would deal with the impulsive shopper who just wants to come into his store and see what he has, Kevranian said, "We tell them, 'Sorry, they can't come in. But we'll be happy to pack for you what you want, what you need ".

As part of the Phase 2 retail store operating rules, customers must order their products in advance and pay with credit cards.

Kevranian said both stores and customers will have to adapt.

"I think we will slowly make changes where more people go online," he said. “If they want a certain product, they will ask for it. My opinion is that people will get used to ordering online. "

It remains to be seen how many retail stores will be able to make up for all the business lost during the last two months of closure to survive.