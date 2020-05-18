San Jose Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing Sunday Night – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – One man was dead and another hospitalized Sunday night after a stabbing in the East Foothills neighborhood of San José, authorities said.

In an email to KPIX 5, San José police Gina Tepoorten said the violent incident took place around 7:55 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Capitol Ave.

Officers who arrived discovered two adult male victims who suffered at least one stab each. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one of the men was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. The other victim suffered non-fatal injuries.

The victim's identity will be revealed by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after he confirms the notifications with his family. This is the 12th San José homicide of 2020.

No suspect has been identified or detained. The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

It was the second stabbing in San José on Sunday.

Tepoorten said officers were called at 4:08 p.m. On Sunday at a liquor store in the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue near the Southwest Expressway, where they found the man who had suffered at least one stab wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who was last seen walking south from the crime scene.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San José Police Department Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867). Individuals providing information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction may be eligible for a Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers cash reward.