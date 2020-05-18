San Francisco Bay County Health Officials Release Promising Report Card COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Nearly three months after its intense battle with the coronavirus, a coalition of San Francisco Bay Area health officials released a promising report Monday on the current state of the disease in the region.

Since the disease was first detected in Santa Clara County, the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area region has had more than 10,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 400 deaths.

Santa Clara has been the most affected county with 2,453 confirmed cases on Monday morning and 135 deaths. While the cost has been high, Bay Area health officials said, there is reason to be optimistic.

"Thanks to our residents' strong commitment to staying home, practicing social distancing, and following public health guidance, we have seen sustained progress on several key indicators regarding COVID-19 containment," the joint statement said. "This has continued to be true of a complete incubation period after the reopening of construction, outdoor businesses, and certain outdoor activities on May 4."

Other businesses have received the green light to open with social distancing restrictions in San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma and Marín counties.

Telsa's mass assembly plant in Fremont also received approval to carry out full operations this week with established social distancing measures.

Progress at the regional level on the COVID-19 Indicators jointly established by the Bay Area Health Officers included:

The trend for new COVID-19 cases has been stable or decreasing, even with increasing evidence.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is stable or declining, and hospital capacity is sufficient for both COVID-19 patients and other patients requiring hospital care.

Every day more tests of COVID-19 are carried out in our region

Hospitals report improved supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), although shortage continues in certain healthcare settings

There is increased capacity for case investigation and contact tracking.

"While much work remains to be done, in light of this progress, we are issuing a new order today that allows retail outlets to offer storefront pickup, and also enables the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics operations to resume. they support retail, "the joint statement said." We are counting on these companies to consistently follow social distancing protocols and public health guidance to protect their employees and customers as these activities resume. "

But health officials said there was still time before a clear resolution and the lifting of all restrictions can be issued. They remind residents that the current shelter order in effect remains in effect until at least May 31.

"As we reopen certain sectors, Bay Area residents are still required by health order to stay home as much as possible, wear face covers, and follow precautions that have helped the region move forward to curb the spread of COVID-19, "he added. statement read.