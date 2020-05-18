Samsung spins the start by creating fake windows that generate artificial sunlight

The latest generation of startups backed by Samsung's internal incubator, C-Labs, includes SunnyFive, makers of an artificial window that supposedly provides all the benefits of natural sunlight.

The SunnyFive window appears to be similar in function to light therapy lamps marketed for patients with seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Produces the full spectrum of natural light and can be programmed to mimic the lighting effects of a real window.

Light changes angle throughout the day to mimic real sunlight

The angle of the light will change throughout the day and incorporates various "sunlight scenarios," that is, sunrise, dawn, dusk, and sunset. A companion app allows users to adjust the temperature and color brightness, and it's also easy to imagine the functionality of the alarm clock.

According to Samsung, the product "helps users synthesize vitamin D while indoors or in low-light settings without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn," and will integrate with the smart home ecosystem of the company, SmartThings.

Although it is not the first artificial window we have seen before, the SunnyFive offering looks particularly elegant. It is also attractive at a time when much of the world is forced to stay indoors to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. For anyone with a dimly lit apartment or apartment, having a fake window with compelling light in their room or bathroom could make a real difference. And for the most luxurious prepper, it could be the perfect addition to any end of the world bunker.

Unfortunately, not much information is available about the SunnyFive window. There are no prices, no availability dates, no website with more details that we can find. There's only one announcement from Samsung that the group received endorsement from the company and will presumably launch soon as an independent startup.

Although we have seen many interesting things ideas When leaving C-Labs, there have been no truly innovative products, despite Samsung backing some 45 startups. C-Labs' best-known device is probably a portable smart belt, which was unfortunately called Welt, and which we haven't heard much about recently.

An earlier version of SunnyFive (then called SunnySide) was demonstrated at CES this year. We will be curious to see more in the future. Other incubator ideas that also got additional support from Samsung today include a "smart study notes service,quot; and a text digitizer.