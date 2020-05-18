Samsung: Samsung will support five new companies founded by their employees – Latest news

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics announced Monday that it will support five startups created by company employees as part of the company's internal C-Lab Inside incubation program.

The first startup is Blockbuster, a video-editing application that enables content creators to easily apply computer graphics (CG) and 3D effects to videos with their smartphones.

The second is Hyler, it is a smart marker that allows analog text to be digitized and transferred to mobile devices.

The third startup is Haxby, a smart study note service that records wrong answers from workbooks and recommends worksheets based on the student's skill level, the company said.

The fourth is SunnyFive, a window-shaped lighting fixture that produces artificial sunlight. It helps users synthesize vitamin D while indoors without having to worry about skin aging or sunburn.

The latest is RootSensor, a new type of sensor that records daily UV exposure and uses its wide angle of incidence to minimize loss of detection.

Started in December 2012, C-Lab Inside encourages innovative ideas from employees while instilling a corporate culture where creativity is at the forefront.

"To date, 163 employees have established 45 new companies since the start of the C-Lab program. Not only have these companies raised $ 45 million in funds over the years, but their value has more than tripled compared by the time they were spun off, "the company said.

