SAG-AFTRA President Courtney B. Vance sees performers "safe spacing" for months – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance, whose weekly "fire chats" have offered messages of hope, generosity, and stubborn determination during the coronavirus shutdown, warns not to let her guard down amid the reopening. " .

I know many of you are preparing for a few more months of continuous safe space in your homes, "he said tonight in his eighth video message to union members." Now, although that may not have been the line of As long as most of us wanted, I hope they continue to care for their bodies and minds. Our health is paramount at this time to help us get through this, and I hope you continue to prioritize it. Remember, we are all in this together. "

Related story The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has distributed more than $ 4 million in emergency aid COVID-19

Check out her latest chat by the fire here:

"We all have some very strong emotions around here," he says from his backyard, birds chirp in the background. "We are living in unprecedented times. In the blink of an eye, life as we knew it completely changed, seemingly overnight. As artists, we can have more emotions than most. That said, I want to encourage you. everyone, in a safe environment, of course, to let it out. If you need to scream, scream; if you need to project, sing, monologue, dance, post it. Every day, if necessary. Let that energy go free. nerves, your fears, your frustrations, get rid of them. And then breathe, refocus and start our journey again. We're going to get through this together, one day at a time. So until next week, stay safe; stay connected and stay home. peace and grace. "

%MINIFYHTML015987188915ea48585c2bdeb94a56e817%

On the emergency assistance front, he said the Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund has distributed more than $ 4.4 million to SAG-AFTRA members in urgent need, "with hundreds of applications still under review. Aid now takes time. less than two weeks to reach members, so we appreciate your continued patience. As always, we are working as fast as possible. "

Vance also urged the actors to review the new site "My Audition Story" on the Foundation's Instagram account, where the actors discuss their most memorable casting sessions; Among them are Eris Baker (We are), who describes his best hearing, and Richard Ellis (I'm not fine with this), which remembers the worst.

"It is honest; it is identifiable and I think you will get something very shocking," said Vance. "And it should also be a great site for fans."

SAG-AFTRA Foundation online story sees audience triples during pandemic

Vance also noted that his wife Angela Bassett will present a new reading on Wednesday for Storyline Online, the Foundation's child literacy broadcast site, where well-known actors read children's books. She will be reading Shorty trombone, which is inspired by the real life in New Orleans of the musician Troy Andrews, also known as Trombone Shorty.

"I know many of you are looking for things to do with your children," said Vance, smiling broadly, "and I think this is a great way to keep them busy and learning." Each reading comes with a downloadable activity guide for teachers and parents.