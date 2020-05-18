Ryan Seacrest rep responds to idol stroke concerns

Ryan SeacrestThe company representative is addressing your health concerns.

On Sunday night, fans turned to Twitter while watching the virtual American idol End to ask about the 45-year-old host, who was broadcasting from his home. Near the end of the show, many social media users expressed concern about Seacrest's health, stating that he possibly exhibited symptoms of a stroke. Fans noticed that the host's eyes seemed puffy, and he seemed to confuse his words during the live event.

Seacrest was absent from the reception tasks in Living with Kelly and Ryan Monday morning, causing more concern from fans. However, the Seacret representative is now setting the record for his health.

"Ryan didn't have any kind of stroke last night," his representative shared in a statement to People on Monday. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and looking for work-home balance, with the added stress of having to do live shows from home."