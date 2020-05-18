Ryan Seacrest fans were concerned that he suffered a stroke during the American Idol final – The rep responds!

Ryan Seacrest fans got a little worried as they watched the American Idol finale! They couldn't help noticing that one of his eyes seemed bigger than the other and that he was also dragging out the words.

What many thought was that the host had suffered a stroke!

Concerns about his health only increased when today's "Live,quot; was skipped.

Fortunately, Ryan's rep was quick to tackle the speculations, assuring everyone that he didn't, in fact he had a stroke in the middle of the show and that he was fine.

The statement shared with the public through PEOPLE simply says, "Ryan didn't have any kind of stroke last night."

The troubling behavior occurred towards the end of Idol's end.

Just before crowning himself as the winner of this season, Samantha Diaz, aka "Just Sam," the host started to drag his words out and people also thought that his right eye suddenly seemed bigger than his left.

Then, he skipped today's Live with Kelly and Ryan, so concerns almost doubled.

98% were sure that Ryan Seacrest had a stroke on live television last night. He's not live with Kelly this morning either, which is … about pic.twitter.com/3j9R2bMbfm – kim windyka (@kimlw) May 18, 2020

The rep's statement went on to explain that: ‘Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to this new normal and looking for work – balance at home, with the added stress of having to host live shows from home. He lives with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, as well as with the Disney Family Singalong specials, has been juggling 3 to 4 in aerial work for the past few weeks and needs to rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off. "

%MINIFYHTML2c6cc97c2b375c0360d54a5b5df84c8915%

Seacrest is well known for his dedication to work, he rarely skips shows and always says yes to any presenter performance he is asked to do.

Ad %MINIFYHTML2c6cc97c2b375c0360d54a5b5df84c8931% %MINIFYHTML2c6cc97c2b375c0360d54a5b5df84c8931%

However, it turns out that his busy work life finally caught him, so he decided it was time to take a break and get some rest.



Post views:

0 0